2,476 Shares in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ORIX by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ORIX by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in ORIX by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in ORIX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in ORIX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 243,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. 1.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORIX stock opened at $86.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.88. ORIX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.68.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. ORIX had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 6.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ORIX Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and IT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

