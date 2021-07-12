23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Shares Gap Up to $10.96

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 10.96, but opened at 11.40. 23andMe shares last traded at 11.14, with a volume of 3,303 shares.

Separately, Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index began coverage on 23andMe in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

23andMe Company Profile (NASDAQ:ME)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

