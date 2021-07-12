2,383 Shares in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,383 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Maximus by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,178,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,213,000 after buying an additional 608,298 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Maximus by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,940,624 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $350,874,000 after buying an additional 160,993 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Maximus by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,701,614 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $240,552,000 after buying an additional 119,833 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in shares of Maximus by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,197,618 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $109,750,000 after buying an additional 7,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Maximus by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,264 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,423,000 after buying an additional 159,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

MMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other Maximus news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 24,820 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $2,255,393.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,648 shares in the company, valued at $9,418,493.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $993,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,301,200 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMS opened at $88.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.44. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.30 and a 52 week high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.71 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

