$202.46 Million in Sales Expected for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) will report sales of $202.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $202.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $202.92 million. Grand Canyon Education reported sales of $185.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will report full year sales of $921.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $919.93 million to $924.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Grand Canyon Education.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $236.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.89 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 30.71%.

Several brokerages have commented on LOPE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Grand Canyon Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $92.19. 5,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.23. Grand Canyon Education has a one year low of $75.64 and a one year high of $115.96.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

