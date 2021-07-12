20,044 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Bought by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 20,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,699,000. Booking accounts for 1.0% of Woodline Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Booking in the first quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the first quarter worth $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Booking by 100.6% during the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,416.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $11.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,183.61. 697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,538. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,589.00 and a 52 week high of $2,516.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $89.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,277.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

