20,000 Shares in Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Bought by Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Processa Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCSA. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $494,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $140,000. 7.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCSA stock opened at $8.14 on Monday. Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $14.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.07.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03).

In other news, Director Justin W. Yorke sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $64,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,961.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Young acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $76,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,647,607.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,000 shares of company stock worth $97,570 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug products for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

