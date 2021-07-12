$2.94 Billion in Sales Expected for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) will post sales of $2.94 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Unum Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.01 billion and the lowest is $2.86 billion. Unum Group posted sales of $2.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full year sales of $11.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.45 billion to $11.94 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.71 billion to $12.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Unum Group.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 5.87%.

UNM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Unum Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Shares of UNM stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.22. The company had a trading volume of 87,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,983. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.63. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $15.79 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.12%.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $1,066,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $75,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 152,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,840 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Unum Group by 642.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,571,000 after purchasing an additional 608,520 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Unum Group in the first quarter valued at $11,539,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Unum Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 366,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Unum Group in the first quarter valued at $3,006,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unum Group (UNM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.