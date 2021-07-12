$2.88 EPS Expected for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to post $2.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.99 and the lowest is $2.74. Quest Diagnostics posted earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year earnings of $11.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.86 to $11.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $8.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

DGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.36.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $135.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $104.10 and a 1-year high of $142.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at $11,657,467. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.7% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.4% during the first quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 22,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

