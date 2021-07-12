$2.19 Billion in Sales Expected for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will announce sales of $2.19 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for United Rentals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.26 billion. United Rentals reported sales of $1.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full year sales of $9.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.06 billion to $9.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.43 billion to $10.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.31.

In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 29,453.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,457,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,055 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,025,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 9,654.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 499,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,535,000 after purchasing an additional 494,513 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,047,000 after purchasing an additional 446,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 569,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,510,000 after purchasing an additional 329,536 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $317.48 on Friday. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $143.71 and a 1 year high of $354.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $321.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Rentals (URI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for United Rentals (NYSE:URI)

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.