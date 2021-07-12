$2.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to report sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Camping World’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.95 billion and the highest is $2.13 billion. Camping World reported sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full-year sales of $6.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $7.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Camping World.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.01. Camping World had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 1,838.22%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Camping World’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CWH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.64.

Shares of CWH stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.72. The stock had a trading volume of 543,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,289. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. Camping World has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 3.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.18 per share, with a total value of $100,609.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,003 shares in the company, valued at $24,008,209.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 145,008 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $6,545,661.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 731,630 shares of company stock worth $33,795,654 over the last three months. Insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Camping World during the 1st quarter valued at $1,067,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at $3,264,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in Camping World during the 1st quarter valued at $4,787,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Camping World by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 358,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,715 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in Camping World by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares during the period. 40.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camping World (CWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.