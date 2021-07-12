1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) will announce $19.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.40 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp posted sales of $16.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full-year sales of $75.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.20 million to $75.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $74.20 million, with estimates ranging from $72.80 million to $75.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow 1st Constitution Bancorp.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $19.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 10,083 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in 1st Constitution Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FCCY traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.77. 515,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,369. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from 1st Constitution Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

