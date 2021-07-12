$162.20 Million in Sales Expected for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to post $162.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $171.91 million and the lowest is $155.70 million. Scorpio Tankers posted sales of $343.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 52.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full year sales of $705.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $671.54 million to $771.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $757.70 million, with estimates ranging from $184.20 million to $959.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $134.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.35 million. Scorpio Tankers had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The business’s revenue was down 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

STNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

Shares of NYSE STNG traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.57. 803,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,683. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STNG. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 177.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

