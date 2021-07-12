$162.14 Million in Sales Expected for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) will announce $162.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Paylocity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $161.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $163.11 million. Paylocity posted sales of $130.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full year sales of $630.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $627.56 million to $631.28 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $773.79 million, with estimates ranging from $763.30 million to $787.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $186.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.25 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

PCTY has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $196.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.60 and a beta of 1.27. Paylocity has a twelve month low of $124.75 and a twelve month high of $218.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.65.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

