156,200 Shares in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 156,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $53,389,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the first quarter worth about $19,084,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,312,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,513,000 after purchasing an additional 929,882 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 255.2% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,146,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,899,000 after purchasing an additional 823,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,294,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,803,000 after purchasing an additional 737,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael Nierenberg acquired 100,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.46.

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $10.42 on Monday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.56.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 48.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.