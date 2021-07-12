14,400 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Acquired by Caption Management LLC

Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $501,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,170.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 905,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,226,000 after purchasing an additional 834,284 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 29,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VLO opened at $72.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.43. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.64%.

VLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.65.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

