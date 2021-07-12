139,172 Shares in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 139,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CONX. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CONX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,087,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CONX during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,234,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONX during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,955,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONX during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,970,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONX during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

CONX stock opened at $9.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.87. CONX Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $11.09.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

