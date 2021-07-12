$137.11 Million in Sales Expected for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) will announce sales of $137.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $134.20 million to $139.84 million. FB Financial reported sales of $136.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full-year sales of $553.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $534.31 million to $563.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $538.20 million, with estimates ranging from $484.46 million to $573.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.26. FB Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $149.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.09 million.

FBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

In other news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $102,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,116,903 shares in the company, valued at $454,014,318.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 31.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 26.8% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 36,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 32.2% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 216,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after purchasing an additional 52,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial in the first quarter valued at $639,000. 60.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FBK traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $37.08. 101,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,627. FB Financial has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $49.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.80%.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

