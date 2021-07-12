12,706 Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Purchased by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DKNG. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth $4,275,000. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth $2,134,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 105.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 36,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 18,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,741,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,953,000 after acquiring an additional 18,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,165,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $3,096,906.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,759,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,442,069.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,334,804 shares of company stock worth $115,656,800 in the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on DKNG. Cannonball Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.20.

NASDAQ:DKNG traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,266,306. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.94. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. On average, analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

