$12.90 Million in Sales Expected for NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) will post $12.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NeoGames’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.70 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full-year sales of $52.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.00 million to $52.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $53.45 million, with estimates ranging from $52.90 million to $54.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NeoGames.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NeoGames currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

Shares of NeoGames stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 152.13. NeoGames has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $73.54.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,548,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 4th quarter valued at about $540,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.91% of the company’s stock.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

