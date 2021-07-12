$12.08 Million in Sales Expected for Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) will post $12.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Itamar Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.94 million and the highest is $12.30 million. Itamar Medical posted sales of $8.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Itamar Medical will report full-year sales of $52.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.10 million to $52.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $68.93 million, with estimates ranging from $63.81 million to $74.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Itamar Medical.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $11.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million.

ITMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

ITMR traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.14. 15,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,308. Itamar Medical has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITMR. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in Itamar Medical by 50.4% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,193,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,592,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Itamar Medical during the first quarter worth $8,981,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 686.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 332,900 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the first quarter valued at about $5,455,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 29.1% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 918,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,008,000 after acquiring an additional 207,400 shares during the period. 43.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes non-invasive medical devices and solutions for the treatment of respiratory sleep disorders. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

