$106.11 Million in Sales Expected for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) will announce sales of $106.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exponent’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $106.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $106.10 million. Exponent posted sales of $87.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Exponent will report full year sales of $417.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $416.47 million to $419.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $451.13 million, with estimates ranging from $448.66 million to $453.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.81 million. Exponent had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 24.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $284,824.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exponent by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exponent by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 91,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,031,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXPO traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $89.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 55.07 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.78. Exponent has a 1-year low of $68.42 and a 1-year high of $102.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

