10,509 Shares in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Acquired by DAFNA Capital Management LLC

DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,370,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $649,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 77,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPTX stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.47. 1,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,096. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.21. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.43 and a 12 month high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $25.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Alles acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.34 per share, for a total transaction of $162,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TPTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

