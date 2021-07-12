$101.15 Million in Sales Expected for Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) to announce $101.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $92.50 million and the highest is $116.80 million. Rattler Midstream reported sales of $88.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full year sales of $399.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $378.31 million to $434.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $411.06 million, with estimates ranging from $378.30 million to $456.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $98.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 million. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 2.83%.

RTLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rattler Midstream currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

RTLR traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,337. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 4.33. Rattler Midstream has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is 96.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTLR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Rattler Midstream by 7,290.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Rattler Midstream by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Rattler Midstream by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. 22.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

