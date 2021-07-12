$1.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to report earnings per share of $1.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Crane’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34. Crane reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 117.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full year earnings of $5.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. Crane had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Crane stock opened at $94.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.72. Crane has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Crane’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

In related news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,016.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total transaction of $495,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,526,685 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Crane during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Crane by 437.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Crane by 941.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

