$1.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to post $1.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies reported sales of $956.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zebra Technologies.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.43.

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $547.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,334. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $504.30. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $246.83 and a twelve month high of $548.47.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $9,784,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,035 shares in the company, valued at $101,776,963.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bill Burns sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.23, for a total transaction of $2,526,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,011,170.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,413 shares of company stock valued at $19,012,148 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,955,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,919,088,000 after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,301,000 after acquiring an additional 145,268 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 260.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,423,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,856 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,603,000 after acquiring an additional 144,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 137.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,473,000 after acquiring an additional 568,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.