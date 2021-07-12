$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) will report sales of $1.01 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $970.32 million to $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply reported sales of $817.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full year sales of $3.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.78.

In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $109,335.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,754.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total transaction of $570,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,834.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,044 shares of company stock valued at $11,047,884 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 179.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.04. 329,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,020. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $105.87 and a 12 month high of $206.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.72 and a beta of 1.24.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

