$0.94 EPS Expected for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. Bank OZK reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 141%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full-year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.20 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 10.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OZK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

NASDAQ:OZK traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $42.41. The stock had a trading volume of 7,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,385. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.35. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.80. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $45.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 36.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

