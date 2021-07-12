$0.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will announce $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for General Mills’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $0.92. General Mills posted earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $3.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

In other news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $675,306.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIS. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 77.1% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.40. 39,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,378,158. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.91. General Mills has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $66.14. The company has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 53.83%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

