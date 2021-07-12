$0.59 EPS Expected for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) will report $0.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Consolidated Edison reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Consolidated Edison.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ED opened at $73.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.16. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $83.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.16%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

