$0.44 EPS Expected for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) This Quarter

Jul 12th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will post $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.48. Barnes Group reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $301.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on B shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 2,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $50.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.31. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $33.59 and a 1 year high of $57.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Earnings History and Estimates for Barnes Group (NYSE:B)

