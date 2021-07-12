$0.21 EPS Expected for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.21. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eastern Bankshares.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.46 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBC opened at $19.79 on Friday. Eastern Bankshares has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $23.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBC. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $1,161,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $9,343,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $1,538,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $1,606,000. Institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastern Bankshares (EBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.