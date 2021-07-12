-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) to announce ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Chimerix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.18). Chimerix reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Chimerix will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chimerix.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.73). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 49.70% and a negative net margin of 2,344.90%. The business had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMRX. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Chimerix from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

In other news, Director Fred A. Middleton bought 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $54,418.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 200,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,486.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chimerix during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Chimerix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMRX traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.77. The stock had a trading volume of 13,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,720. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.15. The company has a market cap of $669.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.57. Chimerix has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $11.57.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

