$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) This Quarter

Analysts expect iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for iStar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.20. iStar reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 525%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iStar will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow iStar.

Get iStar alerts:

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.46. iStar had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STAR. B. Riley started coverage on iStar in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

iStar stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,320. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.52. iStar has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $22.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -37.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from iStar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. iStar’s payout ratio is -57.47%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in iStar during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iStar by 25.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iStar in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iStar in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of iStar during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iStar Company Profile

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iStar (STAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.