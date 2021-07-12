-$0.05 EPS Expected for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) will announce earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). DiamondRock Hospitality posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DiamondRock Hospitality.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.67). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 262.15% and a negative return on equity of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $72.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $11.48.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 305,470 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 19,986 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 769,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 74,737 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.