$0.04 EPS Expected for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) to report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GoPro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.04. GoPro reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoPro will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GoPro.

Get GoPro alerts:

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $203.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. GoPro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.35.

GPRO stock opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. GoPro has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $13.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -96.73 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $2,234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 695,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,771,493.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dean Jahnke sold 24,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $261,265.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 255,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,339.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 493,361 shares of company stock valued at $5,477,918. 20.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPRO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in GoPro in the first quarter worth about $282,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in GoPro by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in GoPro by 290.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 75,304 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in GoPro by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 141,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GoPro (GPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.