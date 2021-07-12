-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) This Quarter

Analysts expect that S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) will announce earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings. S&W Seed posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 78.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.30) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 29.72% and a negative net margin of 25.58%.

A number of research firms have commented on SANW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANW traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.56. 328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,989. The company has a market capitalization of $130.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.65. S&W Seed has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $4.36.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in S&W Seed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&W Seed during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

