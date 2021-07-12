-$0.01 EPS Expected for Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Covanta’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Covanta reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Covanta will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.63 million. Covanta had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.13.

Shares of Covanta stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. Covanta has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $18.06. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 443.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -152.38%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Covanta in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Covanta in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Covanta by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Covanta in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Covanta in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

