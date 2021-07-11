ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 11th. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $413,925.36 and $58,590.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 21.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.58 or 0.00625260 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000204 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 73,792,934,316 coins and its circulating supply is 14,263,013,458 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

