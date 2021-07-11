Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Reduces Position in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC cut its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) by 52.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,299 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands were worth $5,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 451,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,197,000 after purchasing an additional 101,301 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 49,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $1,507,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. 33.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hamilton Beach Brands news, Director Paul Dwinelle Furlow purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.19 per share, with a total value of $46,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,158.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Hamilton Beach Brands stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $290.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.08. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.98.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $149.25 million during the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 39.75%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Hamilton Beach Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

About Hamilton Beach Brands

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

