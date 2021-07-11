Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Purchases 2,857 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 331,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC owned about 0.20% of Univar Solutions worth $7,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $43,668,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,085,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,982 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Univar Solutions by 22.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,950,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,178 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Univar Solutions in the first quarter worth $16,204,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Univar Solutions in the first quarter worth $16,073,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 22,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $561,032.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 250,361 shares in the company, valued at $6,286,564.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 13,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $376,353.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 222,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UNVR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

NYSE UNVR opened at $24.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.93.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.