Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 75,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Porch Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRCH. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the first quarter worth $69,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the first quarter worth $185,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the first quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

PRCH stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.53. Porch Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $24.41.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.99 million. Research analysts predict that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Porch Group Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

