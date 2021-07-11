Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Boosts Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 324,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. Pentair comprises 3.3% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $20,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pentair by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,651,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,764,000 after purchasing an additional 261,154 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Pentair by 6.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,543,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,086,000 after purchasing an additional 207,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,890,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,664,000 after purchasing an additional 20,538 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Pentair by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,811,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,217,000 after purchasing an additional 155,440 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pentair by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,726,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,920,000 after purchasing an additional 22,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

NYSE:PNR opened at $69.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.47. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $70.76.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.01 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

In other Pentair news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.94.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.