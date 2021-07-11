Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Acquires 2,030 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. CDW comprises approximately 1.6% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $10,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $177.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $105.87 and a 12-month high of $184.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. CDW’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

CDW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. upped their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.67.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $646,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,518,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,158,792.40. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,895 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,234. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

