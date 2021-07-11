Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Acquires 155 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $437.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $423.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $313.24 and a 1-year high of $437.70.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

