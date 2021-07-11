Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,548 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $31,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZM. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,624,000 after buying an additional 2,047,276 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,639 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $455,786,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,859,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,561,000 after acquiring an additional 807,267 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 169.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,249,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,553,000 after purchasing an additional 786,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bart Swanson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,250,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.89, for a total value of $1,928,863.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,907 shares of company stock worth $78,370,241 in the last 90 days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZM opened at $385.08 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.00 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The stock has a market cap of $113.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of -1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $343.10.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.07.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

