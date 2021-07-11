Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Position Boosted by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,823,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,470 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,587,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,815,000 after purchasing an additional 244,701 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,149,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,285,000 after purchasing an additional 29,465 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,585,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,202,000 after purchasing an additional 55,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,817,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,216,000 after purchasing an additional 228,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,173,019.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ZTS opened at $197.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.62 and a 52-week high of $198.40.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Several research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.38.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

