Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Position Raised by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 161,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $25,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth approximately $100,050,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,302,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,483,000 after purchasing an additional 65,715 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 19.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 90.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,526,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $564,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 162,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,950,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZBH. TheStreet cut Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities raised Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.35.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $159.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.39. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.59 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The stock has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 59.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

