Zilliqa Price Reaches $0.0735 on Top Exchanges (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $843.21 million and $35.31 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for about $0.0735 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.62 or 0.00235818 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001303 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.28 or 0.00812331 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,765,709,581 coins and its circulating supply is 11,474,242,428 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

