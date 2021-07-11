Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Insider Sells $443,880.00 in Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total transaction of $443,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John Geschke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, John Geschke sold 3,893 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total transaction of $526,956.48.

On Tuesday, April 13th, John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $448,500.00.

NYSE ZEN opened at $143.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.35. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.10 and a 52-week high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $298.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Zendesk by 1,428.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.57.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

