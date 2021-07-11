ZClassic 24-Hour Volume Tops $2,098.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 11th. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000554 BTC on major exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $2,098.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $110.95 or 0.00326591 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.43 or 0.00130786 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.45 or 0.00177929 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005868 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003082 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,247,172 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.